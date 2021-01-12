Sheldon Adelson, GOP Mega-Donor and Casino Mogul, Dies at 87

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson has died.

Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday that Adelson died of complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

He was 87. Adelson was the son of Jewish immigrants and was raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement.

Over the second half of his life he became one of the world’s richest men, with a casino empire that stretched from Las Vegas to China.

He also became a singular force in domestic and international politics.

He was considered the nation’s most influential GOP donor over the final years of his life, setting records for individual contributions.