Seven Spots to Recycle your Christmas Trees in Casper

The City of Casper is requesting the community to recycle their Christmas tree at any of the seven convenient drop-off locations across Casper. Starting on December 22 through January 19, residents are welcome to drop off their Christmas tree at any of these locations:

Paradise Valley Swimming Pool: 5200 Iris St.

Wyoming Boulevard near the Fairgrounds: 1887 SW Wyo. Blvd

Viking Court: Intersection of Blackmore and Wyo. Blvd

Huber Park: 3031 E 5th St.

Athletic Complex: 1700 E. ‘K’ St.

Mike Sedar Park: 871 College Dr.

13th and Sycamore Ballfields: 1315 Sycamore St.

Tree drop-offs are open 24/7 during the recycling drop-off period and free for

residents. Commercial businesses can take any trees to the Compost Yard at the

Casper Regional Solid Wast Facility at a cost of $20 per truck and/or trailer.

“We love how festively our community decorates their trees, but please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, hooks, and other decorations,” said Solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston. Langston went on to explain that the trees become wood chips and compost.

Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made prior to Jan. 19. Additionally, the Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility will accept Christmas trees at their compost yard. Their operation hours are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM.