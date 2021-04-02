Senator Cynthia Lummis Issues Statement on Latest Capitol Attack That Killed 1 Officer

Senator Cynthia Lummis recently issued a statement on social media regarding the latest attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

According to the Associated Press, a man rammed his car into a barricade outside of the Capitol, injuring one Capitol Officer and killing another. He then exited his car wielding a knife. The suspect was then shot, dying a short time later at a medical facility.

Authorities say the attack did not appear to be an act of terrorism, but didn't explain why.

Senator Cynthia Lummis was the first representative of Wyoming to issue a statement about the attack.

"Our Capitol Police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," Lummis wrote. "We mourn with the family of the fallen officer today and pray for them."

Authorities identified the slain officer as William 'Billy' Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responder team.