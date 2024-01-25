Sen. John Barrasso’s Office Announces Wife’s Death

Sen. John Barrasso's office announced on Thursday that his wife, Bobbi Barrasso has passed away.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met,” Barrasso said in a statement.

“We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together,” he continued.

John Barrasso was elected to Congress in 2007 and married Bobbi a year later. The couple has three children together.

Bobbi is a Wyoming girl who graduated from the University of Wyoming with degrees in speech pathology and law.

She worked in public service for U.S. Senators Malcolm Wallop and Craig Thomas, and was active on several boards including the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Natrona County, Raising Readers in Wyoming and the University of Art Museum.