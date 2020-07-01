Seattle Police Act to Clear Protesters From ‘Occupied’ Area

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Seattle are tearing down demonstrators' tents in the city's so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered it cleared.

Officers are using their bicycles to herd the protesters so the officers can carry out the order imposed following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Television images showed no immediate signs of clashes between the police and dozens of protesters at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.

It is known as CHOP and was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

KUOW radio reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.