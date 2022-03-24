Seats Destroyed By Fire Inside Empower Field At Mile High

A large billowing plume of thick black smoke was visible by commuters and residents nearby Empower Field this afternoon as a fire ripped through a portion of the stadium,

According to people at the stadium, the fire was started during some sort of media tour. While the cause and exact origin of the blaze is currently unknown. The blaze looks to have started on the club level of the stadium on the East side.

That's where the damage seems to have been contained to. Pretty crazy scene here.

Thankfully, things look to be pretty much under control and contained at this point. We'll keep you updated as more information comes available to us.

Check out some of the surreal scenes and pictures from the fire earlier this afternoon.

The area of the stadium where the fire occurred was quickly evacuated and no injuries were sustained.