Want To Know What The New Bargain Business Coming On WYO 220 Is?

CY Avenue in Casper runs from near Natrona County High School and heads Southwest until it full turns into WYO 220 outside of Casper. Driving out of town on CY you pass many different stores, restaurants, gas stations, liquor stores, outdoor stores, fly fishing shops and Walmart. Once you hit Tractor Supply, you're not going to see many stores until you get to Rawlins.

That is about to change here in the near future. We've been keeping an eye on a store being built heading out of Casper past 'Paradise Liquor', Loaf n Jug and the Army National Guard Armory on CY/WYO 220.

After talking to some local businessmen a couple months ago, it was confirmed that the new construction was indeed going to be a store. Without confirmation, we decided to keep an eye on the spot to see what the building was going to look like and when confirmation went up, we'd share it.

The confirmation we needed is now up.

The building is up and the parking lot is poured, but from the looks of the building up close, not much work has been done on the inside. On the outside other than a piece of heavy machinery, a few random pieces of steel and multiple bags of ready mix concrete, there aren't many signs of life.

After making sure the building was up and confirmation has been made on the stores website. We wanted to reveal that DOLLAR GENERAL is COMING SOON to 6000 CY AVE in Casper, WY...

There's no word as of right now when the store will be up and running, but I'm sure the folks of Southwest Casper are stoked to get a store that they can run to and avoid a trip into town.

Other than a couple banners on the front of the building, there isn't much for signage. One of the banners on front is pretty important, especially if you're looking for a job....NOW HIRING. You can go to Dollar General.com/careers or call (877) 463-1553 to get a jump on finding a job at the store.

According to the website, this is one of three that will be coming to the Casper area. Work has also begun on the two other stores...

1431 S MCKINLEY ST (15th & McKinley)

Casper, WY 82601

4570 W. YELLOWSTONE HWY (Mills)

Casper, WY 82604 US

More details to come.

