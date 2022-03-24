Spring Book Sale Returning to the Natrona County Library This April

One of the most popular shopping events in Casper is coming back in April at the Natrona County Library.

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.

The next sale will be held on April 7th, 8th, and 9th. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees.

April 7th will feature an Early Bird sale. Customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sessions will be two hours long and items will be sold at regular prices.

April 8th will be the Second Chance sale. Customers will pay $10 at the door for admission. Sessions will be two hours long and items will be sold at regular prices.

April 9th there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will be sold at regular prices.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted any time the library is open.

Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

