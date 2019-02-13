Seat Belts Credited for Saving Lives in I-80 Pileup Near Buford

Seat belt use likely kept a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 from turning tragic, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The pileup happened near Buford around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the interstate was slick with snow and ice when the driver of a westbound 2004 Ford Expedition lost control of their SUV and entered the median at an estimated speed of 65 mph.

"The Expedition crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes of travel, colliding head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and then colliding with a 2015 GMC 2500 before coming to a stop in the median," said Beck.

"A driver who was also headed eastbound behind this crash in a 2017 Ford F-150 was unable to stop in time and collided with the GMC as it was entering into the ditch on the eastbound side," he added.

Beck says all four vehicles were severely damaged in the crash, but the occupants -- who were buckled up -- walked away with minor injuries.

"​It's just a testimony for people," said Beck. "Using seat belts is the easiest step you can take to ensure that you have a better chance of surviving a serious motor vehicle collision.​"

