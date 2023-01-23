Search for Missing Person at EKW State Park Suspended Due to Ice Conditions

The Natrona County Sheriff's office said in a news release today that search and rescue operations for Bruce Wayne Campbell are currently suspended due to the ice conditions on the river.

"Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water," read the release. "Operations were conducted by Search and Rescue personnel on foot and on specialized equipment, K-9 Search and Rescue teams, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), ground-based cameras and night-vision devices, and the deployment of an airboat and underwater sonar equipment."

So far, Campbell has not been located.

The area will continue to be monitored and reevaluated as weather conditions provide better access to the river and search efforts can continue. The missing person investigation of Bruce Campbell remains open and ongoing. Anyone who believes they have information that may assist this investigation is encouraged to contact our Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Campbell. Our Victim Services Unit has assisted Mr. Campbell’s family throughout the search, and will continue to as the investigation and search efforts continue."

