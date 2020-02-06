Sawvel, English, and Boyd Join Wyoming Staff, Kaligis Promoted

It became official on Thursday. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl announced three new defensive coaches and promoted another already on staff.

Bohl promised during his press conference on Wednesday for the second football signing day that he would have an announcement on the completion of his defensive coaching staff.

Wyoming’s new defensive coordinator is Jay Sawvel. He’s been a DC at Wake Forest and Minnesota. Sawvel will also coach the safeties at UW. The 2020 season will be his 26th as a college coach.

Courtesy: Univ. of Wyoming Athletics

The new defensive ends coach is a familiar face, Marty English. The former linebackers coach and defensive coordinator under Joe Glenn and Dave Christensen, he was with the Brown and Gold for nine seasons, 2003-2011. He left Wyoming for CSU in 2012 and has spent the past two seasons at his alma mater UNC in Greeley, as Associate Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Linebackers coach. This will be his 34th season as a college coach.

Courtesy: Univ. of Wyoming Athletics

The final new addition will be Benny Boyd, who will coach cornerbacks and coordinate special teams. He comes to the Cowboys from Eastern Illinois. This will be Boyd’s 19th season as a college coach.

Courtesy: Troy Babbitt & UW Media-Athletics

Perhaps the biggest news on Thursday came in the promotion of Pete Kaligis to Defensive Run-Game Coordinator. He’s entering his 12th season on the UW staff. Kaligis has spent the last six as the defensive tackles and nose tackles coach. This fall will be his 27th as a college coach.

The three new coaches replace Jake Dickert, AJ Cooper, and John Richardson, who left last month for Washington State.