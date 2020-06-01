A Saratoga Town Council member died after he was in a boat that capsized in southern Carbon County Friday.

According to a news release, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office received a report that a boat with three people had capsized on the North Platte River between Treasure Island and the Kelly Cattle Company.

Deputies responded to the scene. Saratoga and Encampment Search and Rescue personnel entered the river via boat.

At roughly 3:40 p.m., the three individuals in the boat were found on a small island in the river. They found two survivors, a 66-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, both from Laramie.

Searchers also found 69-year-old Saratoga resident and Town Councilman Steve Wilcoxson deceased.

The sheriff's office extends its condolences to the Wilcoxson family.