Casper College Offering Free Event for Those Interested in the Industry Programs, Degree Options and Training

Casper College News Release:

“Tools of the Trade” is a new event at Casper College and will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. The special event is created for those interested in discovering the industry programs, degree and certificate options, and quality training available at Casper College.

“We are really excited to show off our various industry programs. Visitors will discover that our students are trained on the same technology found in today’s professions,” said Rachel Chadderdon, dean of the Casper College School of Business Industry.

According to Chadderdon, the industry programs featured include auto body, automotive, aviation, construction, diesel, electronics, engineering technology, fire science, machine tool, manufacturing, and welding. Anyone interested in these programs is invited to stop by, look at the facilities, and meet with the faculty to discover how a certificate or degree can put them one step closer to a well-paying job.

“We have so much to offer at Casper College, both degrees and certificates that are budget-friendly. We want people to know what we offer and how affordable we are compared to many other training facilities both in the state of Wyoming and nationally,” said Chadderdon.

“Tools of the Trade” is free and open to the public and will take place in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus. Walk-ins are welcome. Those who would like to make an appointment for a specific area can contact Rachel Wright, academic assistant, at 307-268-2494 or rachel.wright@caspercollege.edu.

