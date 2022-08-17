Rock Springs Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries

Police in Rock Springs are investigating several auto burglaries.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:

Auto burglaries tend to increase during warmer weather, when people are more often out at night.

Similar crimes have been an ongoing issue in Cheyenne for many years.

Cheyenne police have repeatedly warned the public about leaving valuables such as cash, guns, or computers out in plain view, often in unlocked vehicles. Police say such crimes are often, although not always, crimes of opportunity rather than highly-planned, premeditated events.

