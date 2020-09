The Riverton Police Department is working to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sarah Haworth stands 5'7" and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said in a Thursday Facebook post.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should immediately call the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-3891.

The release did not specify when Haworth went missing or if any criminal activity is suspected.