Riverton Police Cease Non-Essential Services; City Offices Closed

Riverton is adding to the list of closures and suspensions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with their police department temporarily ceasing non-essential services and city offices closing to the public.

City services will continue to be provided via phone, email, website communication and by appointment on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone needing to make a utility bill payment can pay online at rivertonwy.gov, pay by phone at 307-856-9120, or leave the payment in the dropbox outside City Hall.

Anyone who needs to make a municipal court payment can call 307-856-0165 or use the dropbox outside City Hall.

Police will cease, for the time being, a number of non-essential services including finger printing, VIN inspections, dog-at-large calls, notary services, and limited reporting of car accidents involving less than $1,000 in damage or accidents that occurred on private property.

All other calls for service will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The Riverton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the changes to municipal operations.

Although meetings are open to the public, officials recommend using Facebook to watch the meeting live, or view the recording after the fact on the City's YouTube channel.

Of Wyoming's three reported COVID-19 cases, one is Lander retirement center resident.

Federal officials on Monday urged older Americans to simply stay home. Everyone else should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 and use social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.