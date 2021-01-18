A Wind River Indian Reservation man was sentenced in federal court last week for attempting to escape from the Casper Re-Entry Center and assaulting two people during the act last year, according to U.S. District Court records.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced Bryson Joseph Brown to a two-and-a-half-year sentence, to be followed by three years of supervised probation after his release from custody and pay a $300 special assessment, according to minutes of the hearing in Cheyenne on Jan. 12.

Brown, 30, was near the end of an eight-year sentence after he was convicted in 2013 of assault resulting in bodily injury and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to court records.

He assaulted a women on the Wind River Indian Reservation in February 2013 by hitting her, choking her, and putting a knife and gun to her head.

In the attempted escape on March 21 from the Casper Re-Entry Center, which has a contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Brown assaulted and resisted two resident managers, according to the indictment handed up by the federal grand jury in May.

In August, he pleaded guilty to the attempted escape count and the two assault counts.

On Jan. 12, Freudenthal sentenced him to three 30-month prison terms to be served concurrently, or at the same time, and consecutive to any time remaining on the 2013 assault sentence.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.

