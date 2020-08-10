REPORTS: Mountain West Has Called off 2020 Football Season

UPDATE: Conference officials have confirmed the reports and all fall sports will be canceled. Read more here.

The Mountain West Conference, which includes the University of Wyoming, has canceled its 2020 college football season — but there's still hope for a Cowboy football next spring.

According to the CBS report, the Mountain West Conference is the nation's second FBS program to cancel football.

From the report:

"Another conference has canceled football in the fall due to ongoing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that the Mountain West has canceled its football season, becoming the second FBS conference to do so. Brett McMurphy of Stadium and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic were first to report. The conference is not giving up on football entirely, however, and will consider a spring football season next year. Conference presidents voted Monday to halt the season, per Stadium, but an official announcement has not yet been released. The report states that Mountain West presidents wanted to play football, but became more hesitant after an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases broke out through the conference. "

Last week, the Mountain West released a preview of what a season during the COVID era would look like. Under the — what is apparently now canceled schedule — football teams would have played eight conference games with an additional two non-conference matchups.

It remains unclear what the future of women's sports looks like this year as league officials continue to navigate the COVID pandemic.

This developing story will be updated.