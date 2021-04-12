Rep. Cheney Calls For Bipartisan Commission To Study Jan. 6 Riots

Win McNamee, Getty Images

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney says a bipartisan commission should be formed to look into the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C.

Cheney, who was one of 10 house Republicans to vote for impeaching then-President Trump, posted these comments on her Facebook page on Sunday, April 11:

It's Speaker Pelosi's responsibility to lead the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on Jan 6th.

This shouldn't be a partisan issue and it's the single most important thing we can do to prevent what happened that day from happening again.

Cheney offered these comments on the '' Face the Nation" television broadcast on Sunday: