Wyoming Man Admits Role In Capitol Riot, Will Cooperate With Feds

A former Cody resident who was charged for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot will plead guilty to one of the four charges against him in exchange for cooperating with investigators.

Andrew Galloway was initially charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or on grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading and demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Galloway signed a plea agreement in which all but the latter charge were dropped.

In federal court documents, Galloway admitted that he entered the Capitol building through a window near the Senate Wing Door entrance at roughly 2:30 p.m.

Court documents state Galloway can be seen and heard in a TikTok video yelling, "These are our streets...1776," and "Yeah that was us today. No that wasn't Antifa." He's also heard yelling, "F*** this government. This is our country."

Under the agreement, Galloway will allow federal investigators to conduct an interview regarding the events of the Capitol riot prior to his sentencing.

Additionally, he will allow investigators to look through his social media accounts on his phone or other devices.

Galloway lived in Cody at the time of the riot, but court documents indicate he now resides in Nashville.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI received an online tip concerning Galloway's participation in the riots. The tip included a TikTok video.

Initially, court documents state, Galloway told FBI agents that he was at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but did not enter the building.