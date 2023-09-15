Register for fall swimming classes at Best Western Hotel

While the Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed for maintenance, the City is partnering with the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel to host fall swimming lessons and Aqua Exercise classes.

The Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel is ocated at 123 w. E street.

Three 8-class swimming lesson sessions will begin Oct. 2, Oct. 30, and Nov. 27 respectively. Monday and Wednesday classes will be 30-minute lessons, and Tuesday and Thursday classes are scheduled from 5-6 pm. Class availability is limited, registration is first-come, first-served.

Aqua Exercise classes will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sessions will start on Oct. 2, Nov. 2, and Dec. 5.

Register for classes today by calling the Casper Recreation Center front desk at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com.

Gold Rush Days in South Pass City Saturday, July 8th, 2023