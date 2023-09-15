Are You Ready for the Ta-Ta Trot Breast Cancer Awareness 5K

Preregistration is open for the Ta-Ta Trot. The 5K fundraiser takes place Sep. 30 at 7 AM.

The race raises money for cancer patients with non-medical needs to empower them and focus on healing while easing the burden of everyday life.

"Together, we can light the path toward hope and healing!"

Register here.

You can also register Saturday morning the day of the race between 7 AM and 8 AM at Rocky Mountain Oncology, where the begins and ends.

Race bag pick up will also be at Rocky Mountain Oncology on Friday, Sep. 29th or starting at 7 AM before the race.

You can virtually participate in the Ta-Ta Trot as well and they will send you a shirt in the mail.

T-shirt sizes not guaranteed if ordered after Sep. 19.

"Based on a 5 year average and a race date of September 30th, Casper, WY can expect temperatures between 43℉ and 62℉ with humidity around 49% and precipitation of 0".

Last year the weather condition was Partly cloudy."

Check out last year's photos below.

13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, 5K for Breast Cancer Awareness

