Rec Center hosting free haunted museum event Saturday, Oct. 19

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center is hosting a Halloween-themed “Night at the Museum/Rec Center” event next Saturday, Oct. 19. The event promises carnival games, bouncy houses, crafts, a haunted museum tour and other “spooktacular” activities, the city release said.

Costumes are encouraged. The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It is free for children ages 12 and under with their parents or guardians. Candy and prizes will be awarded at the game booths and participants can enjoy cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and punch.

The Casper Recreation Center gym will be closed the entire day for youth basketball leagues and this event. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will close on Saturday at 11 a.m. for carnival setup after morning lessons are held.

This event is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to youth and senior citizens for various recreation activities and hosts free special events like this one within the community.

The Rec Center is located at 1801 E. 4th St.