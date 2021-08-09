Quick hits from camp: Pokes practice in half pads

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl met with the media Monday afternoon after the Cowboys' practiced on the North 40.

Here's what Wyoming's head coach touched on:

* There were a few injuries to report. Defensive tackle Claude Cole didn't finish practice. Bohl said the 6-foot-4, 266-pound California product suffered a knee injury. The severity is unknown at this time. Cole opted out last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he played in 10 games and registered six tackles.

* Wide receivers Isaiah Neyor and Alex Brown were both limited Monday because of ankle "sprains," per Bohl. Neyor, a redshirt freshman, could be the Cowboys' deep threat this fall. Last year he caught eight passes for 248 yards. His 31 yards per catch would've been tops in the nation with four more grabs. Brown, another redshirt freshman from Texas, has played in six games over the last two seasons.

* Freshman linebacker and long snapper Read Sunn "tweaked" a hamstring Monday, according to Bohl. Sunn is currently listed as Chad Muma's backup at the middle linebacker spot. Sunn didn't finish practice.

* Monday was the first day the Cowboys practiced in "half pads," which means helmets and shoulder pads. "I was pleased with the tempo of practice," Bohl said. "Certainly our pad level, you know, needs to come down a little bit, but that's going to come as we put more work into it. I think we're certainly ahead of where I thought we would be offensively, which is encouraging in a lot of ways on execution and utilizing our players."

* Bohl once again praised the work of cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and CJ Coldon. "Defensively, I think our corner position is probably as solid as what we've been since I've been our head coach," he said.

* Bohl, who coaches the placekickers, said "we're still gonna look at that" when asked how his kickers have performed. John Hoyland, a freshman All-American a season ago, is being pushed by Buffalo's Luke Glassock. "We still got competition there," Bohl said. "We did some extra points today. John doesn't make it too complicated, which is good. I think he can correct himself. He doesn't get in a cycle to where he is having challenges with his confidence. The ball comes off the tee well. He's got good timing. To have a guy like that on our squad is going to be really important."

* Bohl is fully aware his former quarterback Josh Allen just signed a 6-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills last weekend. "I got a huge retirement package," Bohl joked. "He sent me about $100,000 million so I can retire now."

* More on Allen: "No, we're really happy for Josh," Bohl continued. "There was a great match with Buffalo. I know they value him. That league is about producing and he certainly has done that."

* Bohl said Ravontae Holt is a full go at practice after sustaining a torn ACL last fall, his second straight season-ending knee injury. "He was out there today and looks like the old Ravontae," Bohl said.

* Bohl was asked about balancing physicality in practice and limiting injuries. "One of the things that helps with our numbers is our depth," he said. "It's allowed us to be more aggressive in practice. You know, we've been fairly healthy, but we had a couple guys dinged today, but our ace in our pockets has got to be our execution and that means being really physical at the point of attack. You don't do that by playing powderpuff football. If you're going to be doing that, you got to practice that way."

* Last fall camp, the entire incoming freshman class was forced to quarantine in the dorms. That, naturally, made a major impact on not only evaluation, but getting guys live game action on special teams. "The whole dynamics of what we do -- practicing, double repping and developing depth -- we were handcuffed last year and were unable to do that."

* Final analysis of practice: "You know, today was a good day but we got a long ways to go," Bohl said. "I do think we have some ability on this football team, but having ability and then producing on the field are two different things. So that means that we're going to need to continue to make steps in camp."