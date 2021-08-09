Air Quality Advisories Persist For Much Of Wyoming

Another late summer day in Wyoming brings with it another round of air quality alerts throughout the Cowboy State.

The National Weather Service on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has issued air quality advisories for virtually the entirety of Wyoming.

All of the advisories will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The following areas are impacted:

Yellowstone National Park

Big Horn County

Washakie County

Natrona County - Lower Elevations

Johnson County

Teton County

Lincoln County

Campbell County

Weston County

Crook County

According to the Wyoming Department of Health:

"[T]he elderly, young children and individuals with respiratory problems (should) avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions."