Public Notice: Federal Funds from Admin. for Community Living

Please see the below information regarding radio advertisements funded with grants from the Administration for Community Living U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services that were aired on Townsquare Media, SE Wyoming stations in 2022:

A radio spot aired 11-21-22 through 12-30-22 by Protection & Advocacy System, Inc. regarding “Expanding the Public Health Workforce” was funded 100% by federal funds from the Administration for Community Living, U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services, as part of a $114,000 grant.

A radio spot aired by Protection & Advocacy System, Inc. on 8-8-22 through 11-8-22 regarding the Protection & Advocacy for Voter Access Program was funded 100% by federal funds from the Administration for Community Living, U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services, as part of a $119,365 grant.