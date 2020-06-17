Protesters in Richmond Tear Down Another Confederate Statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Another Confederate statue in Virginia's capital city has been torn down.

News outlets report demonstrators toppled the Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus Tuesday night.

The protesters spent the night marching in the rain before using a rope to pull it down from its pedestal.

Video from the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows the the paint-splattered statue face down on the ground as rain continued overnight.

It's the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia.

Protests have erupted in Virginia and all over the world in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.