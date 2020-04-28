President Urges States to Consider Opening Schools Before Summer

President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year.

That's even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.

Only a few states have publicly considered earlier openings. Montana says school districts can resume classroom instruction on May 7.

Trump’s suggestion in a call Monday with governors drew criticism from some education officials, who say a quick return would bring major risk and little reward.

None of the governors on the call responded to the suggestion.