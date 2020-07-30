WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is floating the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he lags in the polls and grapples with deepening economic and public health crises.

The notion drew immediate pushback Thursday from Democrats and Republicans alike in a nation with an uninterrupted history of peaceful transfer of power.

Trump suggested the delay as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic would result in fraud.

But shifting Election Day is virtually impossible and the very idea represented another bracing attempt by Trump to undermine confidence in the American political system.

There's no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.