President, Putin Discuss Oil; Japan Limits International Mail

President Donald Trump said he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urging them to end an oil price war that has pulled U.S. benchmark crude down to about $20 a barrel.

Trump said the world is awash in oil and many jobs are at stake.

A survey of Chinese manufacturers indicated industrial output was resilient in March, despite shutdowns related to the coronavirus, which first emerged in central China.

But in Japan, the central bank's quarterly “tankan" survey showed sentiment of large manufacturers deteriorating in January-March to its worst in seven years.

Australia’s biggest newspaper publisher, News Corp., said it is suspending printing of 60 local papers due to weak ad revenues.