President of Jonah Bank Speaking With UW MBA Students

The president and founding director of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Kim DeVore, will be speaking to the University of Wyoming Master of Business Administration Students tomorrow, February 19.

Get our free mobile app

DeVore will meet virtually with first-year, full-time MBA students and will focus on preparing a company for an unpredictable crisis.

DeVore’s career began through DECA while she was still in high school. Since then, she has filled almost every role within banking, and she was recognized as the 2015 Wyoming Woman of Influence in the banking and finance industry.