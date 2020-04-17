President Gives Governors Options on How to Reopen the Economy

Alex Wong, Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is determined to restart the U.S. economy, which is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.

Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 50 community resources supporting Americans financially impacted by COVID-19

Filed Under: Coronavirus - The Latest News, economy, pandemic, President Donald Trump, shutdown, United States
Categories: Associated Press, National News, News
Back To Top