Pres. Trump Praises QAnon Conspiracists, Appreciates Support

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising the supporters of QAnon, a convoluted, pro-Trump conspiracy theory, and suggesting he appreciates their support of his candidacy.

Speaking during a press conference Wednesday at the White House, Trump courted the support of those who put stock in the conspiracy theory, saying, “I heard that these are people that love our country.” It was his first public comment on the subject.

The baseless QAnon theory centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state” often tied to satanism and child sex trafficking.