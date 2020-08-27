Pres. Trump Denounces Mob Rule, Doesn’t Mention Blake

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that the justice system must and will hold accountable anyone who engages in police misconduct and that “mob rule” must never be allowed.

He appears to be referring in his Republican National Convention speech Thursday to ongoing civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that followed the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

Trump did not mention the 29-year-old Black father of six who was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back.

Trump had refused earlier Thursday to answer questions about the shooting.

The president is claiming that most of the protests the country witnessed this summer took place in cities with Democratic leadership. He urged these leaders to call him for federal assistance.

Trump says, “We must always have law and order.”