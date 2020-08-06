PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers.

Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire.

Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city.

Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.