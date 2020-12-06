Police: Wyoming Hospital Patient Gouges Out Woman’s Eye

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was hospitalized attacked a fellow patient and gouged out one of her eyes before he could be restrained.

The Ranger newspaper reports that 53-year-old Patrick Lee Rose of Dubois is charged with aggravated assault in the Nov. 26 attack at a hospital in Lander, Wyoming.

A judge set bail at $250,000 at a court hearing this week and called the case “unbelievable." Authorities say Rose severely damaged the woman's other eye, likely blinding her.

She is being treated out-of-state. It's unclear why the attack occurred but a judge said Rose may have suddenly stopped a medication.