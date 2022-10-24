Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Hair was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody.

He also was charged with felony drug possession.

Get our free mobile app

Hair was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center, but failed to return at 3 p.m. Thursday, and was reported as an escapee.

Hair was originally convicted of burglary.

The Sheriff's Office news release did not give any details about how or where Hair was located.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.