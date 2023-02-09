Pokes Split Up For Weekend of Competition

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams will be in Seattle, Wash., for the 2023 Husky Classic and in Albuquerque, N.M., for the Don Kirby Invite the weekend competing on Friday and Saturday.

The Cowboys and Cowgirl distance runners will head to the University of Washington while the rest of the squad will head to the Don Kirby Invite to run, jump and throw.

From New Mexico, there is a full slate of field and track events on Friday and Saturday. Begging at 9 AM with the women’s Long Jump and ending with the 200M at 6:50 PM there is a full day scheduled. Saturday, the women will get started with the Shot Put and the qualifying round of the t60M Hurdles at 10 AM and 9:45 respectively. The action on the track will conclude with the running of the 4x400 relay.

The women will be up first in the 3000 on Friday from Washington, set to begin at 3:45 MT with the men’s Invitational 3000M set to cap off the day at 9:10. The men and women will be back in action on Saturday with the Mile set to be run in the afternoon.

A full meet schedule can be found on GoWyo.com

We are two weeks away from the 2023 Mountain West Indoor Championships to be run on the same track as the Don Kirby Invite.

List of athletes in the top four in the conference during the 2023 season.

Cowgirls

Kitana Burgard | 60M | 7.42

Sadie McMullen | Long Jump | 19-8

Aumni Ashby | Triple Jump | 40-10.5

Cowboys

Wyatt Moore | 60M | 6.78

Mason Norman | 3000M | 8:03.79

Samuel Schneider | High Jump | 6-7.75

Kareem Mersal | Long Jump | 25-0.5

Hunter Brown | Long Jump | 24-6.5

Jefferson Danso | Triple Jump | 48-7.5

Kaliff Guevara | Triple Jump | 48-0

Cameron Burkett | Shot Put | 57-5.5

Sage Coventry | Heptathlon | 5084

