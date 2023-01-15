Mason Norman Breaks Wyoming 3000M Record at the Potts Invite

* University of Wyoming press release

BOULDER, Colo,. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field Teams hit the track for a day of competition at the 2023 Potts Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado on Saturday.

Mason Norman headlines the day of races as he took down the school’s 3000M record and finished in first place with a converted time of 8:03.83. Norman passes Chris Henry for first on the list and bested all of his competition in the distance runners first race of the season. Norman had previously been on the 3000M list at the No. 10 spot.

On the women’s side, Katelyn Mitchem just missed breaking the school record in the same 3000M event. Mitchem ran a converted time of 9:26.50 just 0.11 off the record pace. The senior finished in third place in Boulder.

Mitchem’s teammates Kylie Simshauser (9:50.03) and Leah Christians (9:50.47) had good races as well. Simshauser moves up to No. 8 on the UW Top 10 List from No. 9 and Christians enters the list at No. 9.

The Cowboy and Cowgirl distance runners continued to break into the Top 10 List in the mile. Seth Bruxvoort ran a converted time of 4:06.10 to clock in at No. 9 all time and Madelyn Blazo ran a 4:56.24 to move onto the list at No. 8.

Wyatt Moore and Kitana Burgard each ran a solid 60M dash. Both finished second in their events while Moore ran a 6.76 and Burgard a 7.57. Janae Ramirez rounded out the top three individual performances with a 58.3 in the 400.

The 4x400 Relay teams finished up the meet with impressive performances. The Cowgirl team of Hailey Esser, Ramirez, Tay’Maro Powell-Peters and Gabby Drube paced the field for a first place finish with a time of 3:56.74.

The Cowboys team consisting of Jaymison Cox, Carson Kaminski, Darius Wiggins and Jaheim Ferguson tallied a third place finish running a time of 3:19.85.

Conversion times are based on the USTFCCCA conversion calculator. Subject to change when the official results are posted to TFRRS.org

Full results can be found at cubuffs.com/tracklive

Next up for the Pokes is the Powder River Dual to the held in Gillette, Wyoming. Stay up to date on Wyoming Track & Field by following @wyo_track on Twitter.

