Trio of Pokes Earn Spot on Mountain West All-Conference Teams

* University of Wyoming press release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., — The Mountain West Conference has announced the 2023 All-Mountain West performers from the 2023 Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday March 1.

After a three-day competition in Albuquerque, N.M., last week three University of Wyoming student athletes were selected based on their performances at the meet. The top three performers in each event made the list.

Katelyn Mitchem was named for her performance in both the 800 and the Mile. Kitana Burgard was named with her 60M race. Jacob White was the lone Cowboy to be represented for his school record-breaking performance in the 5000M.

Mitchem who ran her first 800 as a collegiate athlete two weeks ago at the Air Force Open and broke the school record in the process ran the race again in New Mexico to finish third in the conference. Mitchem earned her second medal of the day taking silver in the Mile.

After qualifying for the women's 60M prelims in fourth, Burgard improved upon finish in prelims earning a spot on the podium. Burgard clocked a time of 7.43 in the finals to secure a third-place finish and the bronze.

White started his championships off with a bang on Thursday as the sophomore broke the Wyoming school record in the 5000M race. White ran an altitude-converted time of 13:56.31 to break the record held since 2007 and notch a third-place finish for the Cowboys.

The Pokes will get back to action on March 24th at the Spank Blasing Invite on March 24 from Pueblo, Colo., with the start of the outdoor season.

