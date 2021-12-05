Pokes, Flashes heading to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LARAMIE -- Balmy Boise, anyone?

Wyoming will face Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Dec. 21 inside Albertsons Stadium. This is the Cowboys second postseason trip to the blue turf in the last five seasons.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming forced eight turnovers and Josh Allen torched the Central Michigan secondary with three touchdown tosses in his final collegiate game in 2017. The Cowboys rolled to an easy 37-14 victory in Boise.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Cowboys and Golden Flashes.

Kent State, based in Ohio, was 7-6 this season and featured a 6-2 mark in MAC play. The Flashes feature one of the top offenses in the country, averaging 483 yards of total offense per outing. Quarterback Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with just six interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper, the Flashes' sophomore running back has gashed defenses for 1,080 yards on 217 carries (5-yard average). He has also scored 11 touchdowns.

Dante Cephas is Kent State's deep threat on the outside. The sophomore has hauled in 78 passes for 1,124 yards and eight touchdowns. Keshunn Abram and Nykeim Johnson have both eclipsed the 500-yard receiving mark this fall.

On the flip side, the Flashes are ranked No. 122 in the nation in total defense, allowing 466 yards per game. Nearly 200 of those come on the ground.

The Cowboys finished the season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play. Road wins over the MAC and Mountain West champions, Northern Illinois and Utah State, respectively, highlight Wyoming's resume. Kent State also knocked off the Huskies this fall.

Bohl's team went 4-0 in non-conference play and added a 31-17 victory over Border War rival, Colorado State.

There were also the head-scratching moments.

Wyoming suffered a 10-quarter scoreless streak and fell at home to a three-win New Mexico squad, 14-3.The Pokes lost four straight to begin MW play, starting with a 24-14 setback at Air Force. They were also shutout in Laramie by Fresno State.

Wyoming is 8-8 all-time in postseason play and has won its last two bowl games, the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (37-14 over Central Michigan) and the 2019 Arizona Bowl (38-17 over Georgia State). Craig Bohl is 2-1 overall, his lone loss coming in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego.

Kent State is playing in the fifth bowl game. In 2019, Sean Lewis and Flashes knocked off Utah State 51-41 in the Frisco Bowl. That was the first postseason victory in school history.

List of Wyoming bowl games:

1951: Wyoming 20, Washington & Lee 7 - Gator Bowl

1956: Wyoming 21, Texas Tech 14 - Sun Bowl

1958: Wyoming 14, Hardin Simmons 6 - Sun Bowl

1966: Wyoming 28, Florida State 20 - Sun Bowl

1968: LSU 20, Wyoming 13 - Sugar Bowl

1976: Oklahoma 41, Wyoming 7 - Fiesta Bowl

1987: Iowa 20, Wyoming 19 - Holiday Bowl

1988: Oklahoma State 62, Wyoming 14 - Holiday Bowl

1990: California 17, Wyoming 15 - Copper Bowl

1993: Kansas State 52, Wyoming 17 - Copper Bowl

2004: Wyoming 24, UCLA 21 - Las Vegas Bowl

2009: Wyoming 35, Fresno State 28 (OT) - New Mexico Bowl

2011: Temple 35, Wyoming 17 - New Mexico Bowl

2016: BYU 24, Wyoming 21 - Poinsettia Bowl

2017: Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14 - Potato Bowl

2019: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17 - Arizona Bowl

List of Kent State bowl games:

1954: Delaware 19, Kent State 7 - Refrigerator Bowl

1972: Tampa 21, Kent State 18 - Tangerine Bowl

2012: Arkansas State 17, Kent State 13 - GoDaddy.com Bowl

2019: Kent State 51, Utah State 41 - Frisco Bowl

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players