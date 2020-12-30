Pilot Hill Project Honored by Wyoming Planning Association

The Pilot Hill Project has been honored by the Wyoming Planning Association as the 2020 Planning Project of the Year.

The Pilot Hill plan began during the fall of 2019, and the 7,100-acre property is managed by the non-profit Pilot Hill Inc.

4,024 acres of the northern part of the property will be managed with a focus on recreation, with a process in place to build more than 40 miles of new non-motorized, multi-use trails. The trails will connect the eastern edge of Laramie with the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Pilot Hill Inc. has also secured approval from the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in September to designate 3,076 acres on the southern half of the property as a Wildlife Habitat Management Area.

The Wyoming Planning Association advocates for planning programs that preserve the quality of life in Wyoming. Its annual awards honor urban and rural planning projects, planners, and appointed commissions.