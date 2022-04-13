PHOTOS: Ukrainian UW Student Hosts Rally to Raise Money for War-Torn Country

On Saturday, dozens of Wyoming residents gathered at the 1st Street Plaza in Laramie to raise money and awareness for Ukraine, who is currently embroiled in a war with Russia, led by its president Vladimir Putin.

Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in late February. France 24 reported that the United Nations has estimated that there have been "4,450 civilian casualties in the country: 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured."

However, the Associated Press is reporting that "the mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000..."

So, people are trying to do everything they can to raise money and awareness for the people of Ukraine.

One of those people is Anastasiia Pereverten, who has organized several of the rallies taking place in Laramie.

"Dozens of mothers with children are being targeted," Pereverten told K2 Radio News. "Because that's who is trying to flee, mothers and children. They're just trying to save their lives, and they were killed. It's not a war; it's a genocide."

That genocide has continued for almost two months, with no clear end in site. So Pereverten, a University of Wyoming student, as well as a man named Allen Gonzales-Willert and a woman named Katherine Fitch have hosted rallies in Laramie to show that they will 'Stand with Ukraine.'

Dozens of Wyoming residents gathered at First Street Plaza in Laramie to 'Stand with Ukraine.'

"On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked attack against Ukraine," the rally's Facebook Event Page wrote. "As a result, thousands of Ukrainians have died, and millions have been displaced and forced to flee their homes as refugees.

"We invite you to stand with Ukraine, here in Laramie, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine on April 9th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Street Plaza. This is an opportunity to learn more about how this war started, the differences between Ukraine and Russia, how to best stay informed, and what you can do in Laramie to stand with Ukraine."

Numerous people showed up on that Saturday in Laramie. There were signs, hugs, and eager listeners who wanted to learn more about how they could help the people of Ukraine.

"The event went very well, we had a great turnout," Pereverten stated. "People were sincerely interested to learn more about Ukraine, its history, and its people. So, the rally became a perfect chance to raise awareness and inform people on how to support Ukrainians in this war for freedom and independence."

For Americans who want to help aid the battle in Ukraine, Pereverten provided a list of credible sources of information and resources for donations.

