There was food, music, and lots and lots o' beverages. When the Town of Mills celebrates something, they celebrate in style. That's exactly what happened on Saturday, as seemingly the entire town (plus, probably, neighboring towns) gathered across the street from Town Hall to enjoy a day of community celebration.\

Get our free mobile app

They've certainly earned it.

Hundreds of townsfolk spend the day eating, drinking, laughing, and dancing, as Wyoming's own Aquile performed onstage, playing cover songs and his own. His performance on that day reminded everyone watching an listening why he was a finalist on NBC's The Voice.

But it was Country music sensation Sara Evans (and her daughters!) that stole the show. Playing a variety of her own hits, as well as some that, in her words were "hers, now," Evans rocked the proverbial block and everybody in attendance, by the looks of it, had the time of their lives.

Food trucks, vendors, beverage tents and more all took up space throughout the event, ensuring citizens got to see, touch, and taste, everything good that their town had to offer.

For some, this was just a fun thing to do on a Saturday night. But for others, it was the first time in a long time they were able to spend some quality time with their family, friends, and the rest of the community. This event was truly a hundred years in the making and the City of Mills should be proud of what it accomplished.