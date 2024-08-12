(PHOTOS) Marvelous Muddy Mountain: Gorgeous views from Casper’s own backyard

CASPER, Wyo. — Muddy Mountain has long been one of Casper’s most treasured gems.

During winter, its tall trees can offer relief from relentless winds, while its higher elevation offers a place to cool down in the summer. Recreation options including hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and camping abound, all within a short drive from anywhere in the Casper area.

That access has been greatly improved recently after a federally funded project to repave Circle Drive and for the fist time pave nearly 7 miles of Muddy Mountain Road.

A quick overnight camping trip at Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground on Sunday, Aug. 11 brought numerous reminders of what makes the mountain so special.

A clear view of the moon, spectacular sunsets and sunrises — made more dramatic from unfortunate western wildfire smoke — a bit of wildlife and a stunning view of the night sky with the Perseid meteor shower streaking overhead are just some of the visual joys the mountain has to offer.

The sun is seen setting from Muddy Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 11. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

A spectacular sunset is seen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

A spectacular sunset is seen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

A jet aircraft passes in front of the moon as seen from Muddy Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

A jet aircraft is seen as it flies past the moon during a clear evening on Muddy Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

A star-filled sky is seen on Muddy Mountain late Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Stars streak from the Earth’s rotation in a several-minute long exposure on Muddy Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 11. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Clouds turn orange as the sun rises early Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, on Muddy Mountain. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

The sun rises early Monday, Aug. 12, as seen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

The sun rises early Monday, Aug. 12, as seen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

A hummingbird takes flight early Monday, Aug. 12, on Muddy Mountain. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)