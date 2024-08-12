(PHOTOS) Marvelous Muddy Mountain: Gorgeous views from Casper’s own backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — Muddy Mountain has long been one of Casper’s most treasured gems.
During winter, its tall trees can offer relief from relentless winds, while its higher elevation offers a place to cool down in the summer. Recreation options including hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and camping abound, all within a short drive from anywhere in the Casper area.
That access has been greatly improved recently after a federally funded project to repave Circle Drive and for the fist time pave nearly 7 miles of Muddy Mountain Road.
A quick overnight camping trip at Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground on Sunday, Aug. 11 brought numerous reminders of what makes the mountain so special.
A clear view of the moon, spectacular sunsets and sunrises — made more dramatic from unfortunate western wildfire smoke — a bit of wildlife and a stunning view of the night sky with the Perseid meteor shower streaking overhead are just some of the visual joys the mountain has to offer.