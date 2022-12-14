Kelly Walsh Students go Viral with 6 Million Views on TikTok for ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’

Four Kelly Walsh High School choir members have gone viral on TikTok for their rendition of 'Feliz Bottom Jeans,' a mashup of 'Feliz Navidad,' by Jose Feliciano and 'Low,' by T-Pain and Flo-Rida.

The quartet performed the song while the KWHS choirs were changing spots between performances, as an off-shoot of the Esprit de Corps men's choir. The four boys, Coulter Cloward, Owen LaCount, Roman Gaddis, and Wyatt Bhuler donned pink suit jackets and sunglasses and shook their moneymakers, to the delight of the viewing audience.

"I just really enjoyed the performance and posted it to TikTok," said Deanna Cotten, the parent who recorded the video and posted it to TikTok. "I woke up this morning to 1 million views by 8 AM, and we realized we were onto something. I ended up getting in contact with the choir department and the parents."

As of this writing, the video has amassed more than 6 million views, more than 1 million 'likes' and over 70,000 shares.

"It's really strange," said Coulter Cloward, one of the boys from the group. "It was a huge culture shock seeing something that started out as a joke between us four blow up in a single day, and now people I looked up to, like The Struts. are watching it and saying good things about it."

Somebody else who said a good thing about the performance was the originator of the song himself, T-pain. The rapper responded to the TikTok video, leaving a series of 'shocked guy emojis.'

Deanna Cotten said she is hoping to get in touch the T-Pain's management to perhaps get the boys an opening act performance when T-Pizzle and Snoop Dogg perform in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Wednesday, December 21.

But even if that doesn't happen, Cloward said he is more than happy with the success of the performance already.

"This was just a small little thing that we decided to do," Cloward told K2 Radio News. "Our director is just as shocked as we are about it; not knowing about the video until it started to blow up. The coolest thing about this situation is watching it grow in real time and hearing other students in choir talk about it."

Who knows where this video will land when it's all said and done. Maybe it will lead to merchandising deals, music videos, and guest spots on popular network sitcoms. Or maybe it will just lead to these boys getting an 'A' in choir. Regardless, Cotten said, the performance made the crowd happy and, at the end of the day, isn't that the goal of any performer?

"These boy are incredibly talented!" Cotten said. "The world needs more of this. I hope they use this door of opportunity to make an impact in the world."

That's exactly what they intend to do.

"Our group (The Pink Coats, as we're calling ourselves), is planning on doing more stuff like this," Cloward said. "We've been friends for the last 3-4 years and never knew this was possible. So we're going to see what happens."

The video of the performance can be seen below: