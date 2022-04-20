Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Driving High

April 20, or 4/20, has become a massive holiday for cannabis aficionados, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has a warning for those planning to toke it up.

"Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal to drive under the influence of the drug," the department said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office says there are plenty of misconceptions floating around regarding marijuana use and driving, including that it can't impair you or that it can actually make you a safer driver.

"Several scientific studies indicate that this is false," the agency said. "Research shows that marijuana impairs motor skills, lane tracking, and cognitive functions."

"A 2015 study on driving after smoking cannabis stated that THC in marijuana also hurts a driver’s ability to multitask, a critical skill needed behind the wheel," the agency added.

And if you think law enforcement officers can't tell if you're driving stoned, think again. The sheriff's office says LEOs are trained to identify impaired drivers.

If you're caught driving high in Wyoming, you could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $750, or both. There's also a good chance that you may be facing possession charges.