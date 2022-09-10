PHOTOS: 4th Annual Casper Kid’s Fest Brings the Smiles (and the Magic)

It was a day to remember, regardless of age.

The 4th Annual Casper Kids Fest, sponsored by Wyo Central Federal Credit Union, was a massive success, if the smiles on kids' faces were any indication.

The event featured a variety of activities, including face painting, an arts and crafts table, a small petting zoo featuring ponies (ponies!) and baby goats, a bouncy house and slide, laser tag, games, and much more.

And it was a packed house! From 10am-4pm, so many different families and kiddos came to join in the festivities.

Dance Evolution was on hand to perform various routines, as was Daniel Quintana and Fathom Swanson from Opera Wyoming. Quintana, as the name of his company implies, sang opera, while Swanson performed 'Part of Your World' from The Little Mermaid.

Magician Byron Gray (who is absolutely not the alter ego of any other previously named entertainer) performed a collection of magic tricks that amazed and astounded kids and adults alike.

Casper Firefighters were on hand as well, showing off their largest fire truck and allowing kiddos to explore all of the neat tricks that it had to offer.

"The Kid’s Fest is a destination event designed for local kids 12 and under and packed with exciting games, activities, live performances, fascinating displays, physical fitness, health and safety information, great food, and shopping," the event page wrote. "Admission and parking are free! This event is designed for local kids 12 and under."

While it was designed for kids 12 and under, there were no age limitations at the actual event and it was packed to the gills with men, women, and children of all ages. And each and every one of them had a smile on their face.

Photos from the event can be seen below: