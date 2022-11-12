PHOTOS: 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival Brings Booze, Bacon, Beer, and Beards

Stop us if you've heard this one: This little piggy went to the market. This little piggy stayed home. This little piggy ate roast beef and this little piggy had none. This little piggy...was slaughtered and butchered and had its belly sliced into neat little strips that were then cooked and incorporated into a variety of dishes that people ate while they imbibed in lots and lots of alcohol.

Get our free mobile app

And it was really, really good.

Such was the scene at the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival, presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning.

But it wasn't just an afternoon of booze, bacon, and beer. There were beards, too! Not to mention a variety of mustaches, goatees, and various other forms of facial hair that had to be seen to be believed.

While booze and bacon were the belles of the ball, the boys (and a girl!) with the beards proved to be a highlight as well, as the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championship, in conjunction with Visit Casper, featured a variety of competitions all centering on those who are frivolous with their follicles.

From 11am until 2pm attendees featured a variety of bacon-themed dishes, from mac and cheese, to donuts, to cupcakes and more. But what's bacon without something to wash it down with? Luckily, multiple vendors were on-hand to to offer the booze portion of bacon and booze. There was beer, too. Because alliteration.

But this wasn't just a day of food and drink. It was also a day of manly men (and a woman!) competing to be the last beard standing. If you've ever wanted to be surrounded by meat, alcohol, and facial hair, this was the event for you.

The Beard and Moustache Competition will go long into the evening, but winners in the Booze and Bacon Festival were announced during the event and nobody who actually sampled the offerings of the competitors were surprised at the judges' decision.

Judged Awarded the Best Booze award to A Taste of the West who claimed victory for the second year, after winning the 2021 competition as well. Bull Horn Brewing won the award for Best Beer. And The Derby Club won the award for Best Bacon, thanks in large part to their bacon mac and cheese.

There was a People's Choice category as well and Backwards Distilling Company took the People's Choice award for Best Booze. But Bull Horn Brewing won the choice of the people as well, winning Best Beer and Best Bacon, due to their beer cheese soup.

But the real winners were, of course, all those who attended the event. Tummies were full, thirsts were quenched, and beards were...surprisingly well manicured. It was an afternoon to remember...as long as you balanced out the booze with with a little bit of bacon every now and then.

The 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival was presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning, and sponsored in part by Pathfinder Federal Credit Union and Occasions by Cory. It was produced by Townsquare Media, the Ford Wyoming Center, and Backwards Distillery.

A portion of the proceeds of the event benefitted Project Kenny and the Unaccompanied Students Initiative.