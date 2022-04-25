PhotoFest! Natrona County Invite Track Meet

The Natrona County Invite track meet was held on Friday in Casper with half a dozen schools participating.

On the boy's side, a couple of the top hurdlers in the state put on a show. Natrona's Mason Weickum won the 110 hurdles in 14.82 and Gage Gose of Lander won the 300 hurdles in 39.27. Goss has the best time in the state in the 300-meter hurdles and also set the school record in the event on Friday.

In the boy's sprint races, Natrona's Brett Gifford took the 100-meter dash in 11.29, and his teammate Breckin McClintock ran 23.21 to win the 200. Kelly Walsh's Jackson Brooks placed first in the 400 in 53.35. In the distance races for the guys, NC's Jackson Dutcher took the tape in the 800 in 2.00.08, Charles Fossey of Rock Springs took the gold in the 1600 meter run in 4.32.64 with Natrona's Ethan Bauer winning the 3200 in 10.45.29. Kelly Walsh won the 4x100 relay, Lander took the 4x400 and the 4x800, and Natrona won the 1600 medley.

In the boy's field events, Natrona's Kaiden Lee cleared 6-2 in the high jump to take top honors. Lee has the best height in the state in this event at 6-5. His teammate Bridger Anderson won the long jump in 21-2.25 with Cody Wright of Dubois going 41-5 to win the triple jump. The pole vault winner was Kavin Hoff of Natrona at 13-65. Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett placed first in the shot-put with a throw of 57-3.5 with Colton Carlsen of Rock Springs throwing 146-6 to win the discus.

In the boy's team standings, Natrona was first with 250 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 123, and Rock Springs 3rd with 82.

On the girl's side, Natrona's Alesha Lane won the shot and the discus with throws of 38-5.5 and 140-5 respectively. Natrona's McKenzie Bradach continued her outstanding season with a leap of 17-2 to win the long jump, her teammate Cami Costello won the triple jump going 35-4.25, her teammate, Erin Weibel won the pole vault at 10 feet even, her teammate Chloe Soester placed first in the high jump at 5 feet even.

On the track in the distance races, Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger won the 800 in 2.28.52 and the 1600 meter run with a time of 5.25.30. Ameya Eddy of Lander was first in the 3200 in 12.35.98. In the 100-meter dash, the victor there was Elayna Chafee of Kelly Walsh in 12.62, Lander's Abigail Gribowskas ran 27.01 to win the 200 with Ella Spear winning the 400 in 59.49. Jordan Kroeger of Kelly Walsh won the 100 hurdles in 17.14 and Lander's Avery Crane took the 300 hurdles in 49.06

Kelly Walsh won the 4x100 relay, Lander won the 4x400, Natrona the 4x800, and Rock Springs the 1600 medley.

For the girl's team standings, Kelly Walsh edged Natrona 196-193 with Lander 3rd with 96.

Take some time to check out a huge photo collection of the Natrona meet in the gallery below.

